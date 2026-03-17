On this day in 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first WPL title

Royal Challengers Bangalore players pose for picture with trophy during the final of the Women’s Premier League 2024 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on the 17th March 2024. (Sportzpics)

A couple of years ago, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans could finally chant ‘Ee sala cup namdu’ instead of ‘Ee sala cup namde’ after eons of waiting. But the twist was, it was the women’s team rather than the men’s which managed to reach the summit first when a Smriti Mandhana-led outfit guided RCB to their first Women’s Premier League (WPL) trophy in 2024. The men’s team would follow suit in 2025 when they won the Indian Premier League trophy after a wait of 18 years. But it was the women who showed the way.

It was March 17 of 2024 when RCB faced Delhi Capitals (DC) for the title in the WPL summit clash in Delhi. The toss was won by DC and they elected to bat first but could only manage 113 runs. Shafali Verma top-scored with 44 while captain Meg Lanning chipped in with 23. Shreyanka Patil was the pick of the RCB bowlers, snapping up 4 wickets while Sophie Molineux took 3 scalps.