Manvinder Bisla on Rahul: ‘He was somewhere in the shadow of the big four…’

KL Rahul has all the talent in the world, but he has not consistently converted that talent into runs in red-ball cricket. With the senior batters having retired, former Kolkata Knight Riders player Manvinder Bisla says it is time for Rahul to dominate Test cricket.

“Whenever we see KL Rahul, the thing that comes to mind is that he is a wonderful player. But when we talk about Test cricket, he was somewhere in the shadow of the big four: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma. This is the right time to come out of the shadow and dominate Test cricket,” Bisla said in his Instagram video.