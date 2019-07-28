Manpreet Gony’s quickfire 12-ball 33 helps Toronto Nationals to first Global T20 Canada League win

Toggle Menu
Manpreet Gony was named 'player of the match' for his match-winning 12-ball 33 for Toronto Nationals in his debut match of Global T20 Canada League 2019

Manpreet Gony’s innings helped Yuvraj Singh-led Toronto Nations register their first win in the tournament (Source: GT20 Canada/Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Manpreet Gony was named ‘player of the match’ for his heroics with the bat despite giving 51 runs from his quota of four overs. On debut, Gony scored 33 runs from just 12 deliveries including three fours and three sixes to help his side to victory on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 192, Toronto Nationals were struggling at six for 124 against Edmonton Royals in their second match of Global T20 Canada League at Brampton, Ontario. Gony came to bat in the 14th over when his team needed 68 runs from 34 deliveries in the 19 overs per side game.

In the same over, Ravinderpal Singh got run out too, making the run chase even tougher. With just three wickets in hand, Gony was not expected to change the course of the innings but he pulled off a match-winning cameo to guide Toronto Nationals to their first victory of the tournament.

Twitterati were was surprised by his big-hitting skills on Global T20 Canada league debut. Here are some of the top reactions:

Gony, who featured in the IPL-winning Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad, started with a maximum off Kyle Phillip’s over. In the next over, he faced New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham and hit him for three fours and one six, getting his side back into the match.

The 35-year-old scored 33 runs from just 12 deliveries including three fours and three sixes. Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klassen and skipper Yuvraj Singh set the foundation of the run-chase by scoring 45 and 35 runs respectively. Yuvraj came back into form after a lackluster performance on his league debut.

Earlier, all-rounders Ben Cutting and Shadab Khan’s onslaught towards the end of the first innings took Edmonton Royals to 191 for six in 19 overs. Cutting scored an unbeaten 24-ball 43 whereas Shadab scored a 17-ball 36.

