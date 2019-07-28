Manpreet Gony’s quickfire 12-ball 33 helps Toronto Nationals to first Global T20 Canada League win

Former Indian cricketer Manpreet Gony was named ‘player of the match’ for his heroics with the bat despite giving 51 runs from his quota of four overs. On debut, Gony scored 33 runs from just 12 deliveries including three fours and three sixes to help his side to victory on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 192, Toronto Nationals were struggling at six for 124 against Edmonton Royals in their second match of Global T20 Canada League at Brampton, Ontario. Gony came to bat in the 14th over when his team needed 68 runs from 34 deliveries in the 19 overs per side game.

In the same over, Ravinderpal Singh got run out too, making the run chase even tougher. With just three wickets in hand, Gony was not expected to change the course of the innings but he pulled off a match-winning cameo to guide Toronto Nationals to their first victory of the tournament.

Twitterati were was surprised by his big-hitting skills on Global T20 Canada league debut. Here are some of the top reactions:

Manpreet gony won the game for Toronto with the bat out of nowhere changed the match — Nasty gorilla (@gurillaz1) July 27, 2019

So Manpreet Gony has killed Jimmy Neesham… enough surprised to start the sunday#GT2019 — Lipsa Sharma (@Shristiiiiiiiii) July 27, 2019

4,4,4,6. Manpreet Gony to Jimmy Neesham.

Note: Manpreet is batting#GT2019 — Maheshmello (@cheeku_243) July 27, 2019

Lmao. What kind of league is this!? Manpreet Gony scores 33 off 12. — Spider-Cop (@Parshva1718) July 27, 2019

Manpreet Gony time. Canada isn't ready for this. #GlobalT20Canada — Manya (@CSKian716) July 27, 2019

Gony, who featured in the IPL-winning Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad, started with a maximum off Kyle Phillip’s over. In the next over, he faced New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham and hit him for three fours and one six, getting his side back into the match.

Even the captain thought that they were going to lose the game. But a match winning knock by @imMsgony helped @TorontoNational win the game against @EdmontonGT20. Watch some of his best shots now! #GT2019 #ERvsTN pic.twitter.com/zqibxd6LyS — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) July 28, 2019

The 35-year-old scored 33 runs from just 12 deliveries including three fours and three sixes. Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klassen and skipper Yuvraj Singh set the foundation of the run-chase by scoring 45 and 35 runs respectively. Yuvraj came back into form after a lackluster performance on his league debut.

Great to start the tournament in this fashion first of many wins for Toronto nationals many 10 balls 33 runs..!!its pleasure to get the award from the legend. @wasimakramlive pic.twitter.com/5dHgsvZJqZ — Manpreet Gony (@imMsgony) July 28, 2019

Earlier, all-rounders Ben Cutting and Shadab Khan’s onslaught towards the end of the first innings took Edmonton Royals to 191 for six in 19 overs. Cutting scored an unbeaten 24-ball 43 whereas Shadab scored a 17-ball 36.