Ranji Trophy: Manpreet Gony back among wickets

Manpreet Gony got his fiver in the last over of the day and celebrated it by patting his thigh like a wrestler and letting out a roar. Around him were his long-time team-mate Yuvraj Singh and Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh. The 34-year-old pacer, back in the Punjab Ranji Trophy team after a year, had turned back the clock. He was among wickets, he was with his team mates again and he had reduced Tamil Nadu to 213/9 at stumps on Day One.

This wasn’t a stroke of luck, bu this was something Gony had worked hard for. “Two weeks ago, I got the call from Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh that I was picked. That felt really great. I am glad that I have showed that I am at my best. I had played in tournaments like Katoch Shield and Vijay Hazare trophy before suffering ankle injury. After spending time at NCA, all I wanted was to bowl quick. I would train with coach Sukhwinder Tinku at the PCA nets. Today I got all my five wickets when bowling from the North Pavillion end, which is nearer to the nets area where I used to train. It was such a pleasant feeling,” shared Gony.

While the pacer has taken 184 wickets for Punjab in his first class career before this match, a spate of injuries had kept him away from the limelight. Trouble in his married life too played a role in him drifting away. Back in 2014, Gony had filed for divorce. However, a couple of years later, things changed and he was back with his wife. “After I returned to my family, I understood that there is nothing more important than my wife and my family. My son Ranveer is nine years old now and last year, I was blessed with a daughter Geevan. She is one year old now,” shares Gony, as he heads for a cooling session.

Of late, the pacer, who turns 35 in January, has been spending lot of time with fitness expert Sagar Diwan, who has also coached champion golfer Shubhankar Sharma. On Friday, Gony constantly hit the 138-140 Kph mark and his first 11 overs till lunch included 51 dot balls. “One of things which Tinku paaji corrected was my action. I would become bit slow in my run-up approaching the wicket and the correct action added 3-4 yards to my speed.

Earlier this year, when Chennai Super Kings came to Mohali to play, I met Dhoni bhai and spent some time with him at the team hotel. Dhoni bhai told me that I have the capability to bowl fast and he reminded me of the line and length which I used to bowl during my time under him in Chennai Super Kings team.”

Punjab coach Rajdeep Kalsi rates the new Gony highly. Gony returned after tea to claim three wickets including the wickets of Vijay Shankar and M Mohammed off consecutive balls. Kalsi believes Gony’s consistent pace should worry the opposition teams. “Gony is the senior most bowler for Punjab and he showed that today.Such performances inspire the youngsters and make them learn too and that’s what Gony’s spell would do. Normally a bowler gets stiff towards the end of the day but if Gony can bowl consistently through out the day at this age, the opposition teams have to worry,” shared Kalsi.

Brief scores : Tamil Nadu: First innings : 213 for 9 in 84 overs (Vijay Shankar 71, B Aparjith 40, M Mohammed 27, Dinesh Karthik 26, Manpreet Singh Gony 5 for 55, Baltej Singh 3 for 43).