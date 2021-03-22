Watch: Manpreet Gony hits Sri Lankan batsman with wayward throw during Legends match

A wayward throw from Manpreet Gony during the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends final in the Road Safety World Series on Sunday hit Sri Lankan batsman Chinthaka Jayasinghe in the 17th over of the chase. There was a lengthy delay as the batsman required medical attention. The Indian players milled around the batsman in concern and Gony was the first to apologize for the throw.

The incident happened in the 17th over of the Sri Lankan innings, as they attempted to chase down the target of 182 set by the India Legends. Gony bowled a full delivery which Jayasinghe could only hit straight back to him, thus bowling a dot ball off a Free Hit delivery. In his follow through, Gony picked the ball up and threw straight at the batsman, hitting his elbow.

Sachin Tendulkar’s India outsmarted Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka by 14 runs in the summit clash of the Master Series in Raipur on Sunday.

India, asked to bat first, posted 181/4 in 20 overs. Yuvraj Singh (60) and Yusuf Pathan (62*) were the highest scorers for the hosts. Chasing, Sri Lanka got off to a good start owing to Dilshan (21) and Sanath Jayasuriya (43) but they faltered soon after. In the end, they were restricted to 167/7 at the end of 20 overs.