‘Get a life’: Manoj Tiwary’s wife furious over his inclusion in fan page’s Flop Cricketers XI

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has not had much luck in international cricket despite his consistent run in the domestic circuit. Injuries have also played a role in Tiwary being in and out of the Indian squad. As a result, he has played just 12 ODIs and three T20Is since his international debut in February 2008.

On Monday, Tiwary’s wife Susmita Roy posted a screenshot of a cricket fan page named ‘IPL freak’ which included the Bengal cricketer in India’s flop cricketers XI. Susmita lashed out at the person who created the profile and asked him/her to check the facts.

In 2020, Tiwary scored his maiden triple century for Bengal in Ranji Trophy. The 34-year-old averages over 50 in first-class cricket with 8,965 runs from 196 innings including 27 centuries and 37 half-centuries. In One Day cricket, he has scored 5,466 runs from 153 innings including six centuries and 40 half-centuries.

The Bengal-born cricketer was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2012-winning team. He contributed with a three-ball 9 including batting at No.7 to take KKR over the line against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to chase down the target of 191 with two balls to spare.

Tiwary played in IPL for over a decade. He has 1,695 runs from 98 matches at an average of 28.72 including seven half-centuries.

