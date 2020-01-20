Manoj Tiwary slams maiden triple century in Ranji Trophy

Manoj Tiwari played a fantastic knock during the Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad at Kalyani on Monday. (PTI Photo) Manoj Tiwari played a fantastic knock during the Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad at Kalyani on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Manoj Tiwary hit a spectacular triple century for Bengal on day two of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Hyderabad on Monday.

Batting with a ‘customised bat’, Tiwary showed a class act as he paced his innings beautifully to reach score his first-ever first-class triple hundred. What makes this innings even more special is that he did it in an innings where no other batsman got a century.

Tiwary (303*) counter-attacked the Hyderabad seamers as he scored freely, hitting 30 fours and five sixes in his 414-ball unbeaten knock.

However, the 34-year-old right-hander did survive a scare when Hyderabad’s Ravi Kiran dropped him in the 105th over of Bengal’s innings. Bengal eventually declared at 635/7.

Desperate for an outright win to keep their qualifying hopes alive, Bengal, who chose Kalyani over Eden Gardens, found the going tough early on to be reduced to 60 for three inside 15 overs.

Scored my 27th First class hundred today wit this special customised bat of mine wit my Son’s name engraved in it 🤗😍😘 He is also very happy to learn about Dad’s score 😉 pic.twitter.com/6XbqNpJJ80 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) January 19, 2020

Reflecting on his knock on Sunday after the day’s proceedings, Tiwary spoke to PTI and said, “I will rate as one of my favourite innings, maybe in top-seven as I have five times double hundred before this. This knock was however very special. It came in a crucial stage.”

“I was playing well, but a big knock was due. I had back spasm against Kerala. I knew I was doing well in batting and this was due. Given the situation, this is one of my best innings.”

