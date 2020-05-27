‘This tweet is insulting’: Manoj Tiwary slams KKR

File photograph of Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary during their stint at Kolkata Knight Riders. (PTI Photo) File photograph of Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary during their stint at Kolkata Knight Riders. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kicked off their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign on a rousing note, scoring 222/3 in the tournament’s maiden encounter in 2008. However, the franchise failed to maintain their domination as the league progressed and it took them four years to lift their first IPL trophy.

On May 27, 2012 KKR won the fifth season of the cash rich league after defeating MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling encounter. Manvinder Bisla emerged as the hero of the contest, as his 48-ball 89 helped KKR chase a steep 191 comfortably. While Bisla won the man of the match, Windies cricketer and T20 specialist Sunil Narine grabbed the player of the tournament honours.

Reminding the KKR fans of their team’s jubilance, the franchise on Wednesday sent out a tweet asking the supporters of their favourite memory from the 2012 edition of IPL. In the tweet, KKR mentioned Bisla, former team skipper Gautam Gambhir, Kiwi batsman Brendon McCullum, Sunil Narine and former Australia cricketer Brett Lee.

However, the tweet was not appreciated by former Knight Riders batsman Manoj Tiwary who expressed his disappointment for not being mentioned in the list. Responding to the tweet, Tiwary stated that the memories will remain forever but it was insulting to skip his and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan’s contribution in the campaign.

Yes I, along with others have too many memories, emotions and that will remain forever but after seeing this tweet where u all forgot to mention n tag me and @Sah75official is insulting and this mrng tweet of urs will remain close to every knight Rider’s 💓 #disappointed https://t.co/FF53pqP1pE — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 27, 2020

The right-handed batsman, who plays domestic cricket for Bengal, amassed 260 runs in 15 innings in the campaign, which included a solitary half-century.

No way, Manoj 🙂

We would never miss tagging such a special ‘knight’ to our special night. You were, and always be a hero of that 2012 victory 💜 pic.twitter.com/0D0KgUDeGq — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 27, 2020

KKR later responded to Tiwary and tweeted, “We would never miss tagging such a special ‘knight’ to our special night. You were, and always be a hero of that 2012 victory Purple heart.”

