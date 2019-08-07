‘Even after performing you were dropped’: Harbhajan Singh speaks for Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary, who lashed out at East Zone selector Devang Gandhi after he was ignored for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, has found an ally in Harbhajan Singh. Retweeting a video posted by Tiwary on Wednesday, Harbhajan said, “You have been very unlucky my brother.. even after performing you were dropped from the team.”

You have been very unlucky my brother.. even after performing you were dropped from the team.. https://t.co/O6V96zH4qt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 7, 2019

The video posted by Tiwary shows him pull off an athletic run out dismissal in last season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. “I’m 33 but on field I’m 23,” he captioned the video.

The 33-year-old Tiwary didn’t feature among the 44 cricketers picked for the Duleep Trophy.

“Two seasons ago, I made an all time record in Indian domestic cricket, scoring at an average of 100-plus in both the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy. I also had the highest strike-rate. Despite that I had been ignored. India had a problem at the No. 4 position and mind you, I was dropped after scoring a hundred in an ODI, batting at No. 4. I demand clarity,” Tiwary said in an interaction with The Indian Express on Monday.

Tiwary had added, “Age is just a number. I’m still very fit and it’s all about your ability as a cricketer. Faiz Fazal (33 years old) will captain a team (India Green) in the Duleep Trophy.”

Tiwary played 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is for India. His last appearance in the India jersey was during the 2015 Zimbabwe tour.