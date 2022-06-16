Minister Manoj Tiwary wins hearts with handwritten note for family after Ranji ton

Manoj Tiwary, a current minister in the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, scored another brilliant century in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Madhya Pradesh.

However, it was his celebration after reaching the landmark which making waves on the internet.

As soon he completed his century, Tiwary removed his helmet in celebrated in an emphatic manner.

He took out a piece of paper from his pocket and pointed it toward the camera. It was a special note for his family and loved ones.

“I love you. Susmita (My sweetypiee),” read the hand-written note.

Resuming the day on 197/5, veteran Manoj Tiwary hit a fine hundred (102), who was overnight 84, to complete his 29th first-class hundred. This was his second in a row.

He was well-supported by Bengal and RCB all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed (116), who notched up his maiden first-class hundred after resuming at an overnight personal score of 72.

The duo formed the backbone, in an otherwise, sloppy batting display by Bengal as eight of their batters failed to get double digits scores.

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (22) was the only other batter to register double-digit runs as Bengal were bundled out for 273 in 89.2 overs in reply to MP’s 341.

In reply, MP had a jittery start in their second innings, losing a few wickets but thereafter, it was the Rajat Patidar show as he took on the Bengal bowlers with his fluent drives and flicks.

Patidar’s unbeaten half-century to put Madhya Pradesh in the driver’s seat as MP now has an overall lead of 231 runs.

Brief Scores: Bengal 273; 89.2 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 116, Manoj Tiwary 102; Puneet Datey 3/48, Kumar Kartikeya 3/61, Saransh Jain 3/63).

Madhya Pradesh 341 and 163/2; 63 overs (Rajat Patidar 63 batting, Aditya Shrivastava 34 batting).