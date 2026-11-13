Manoj Sharma, the IPS officer behind ‘12th Fail’, takes his story to Mumbai’s cricket dressing room

For more than an hour inside the Wankhede dressing room, Mumbai’s cricketers listened to someone else’s story. The speakers were IPS officer Manoj Sharma, the real-life hero of the film “12th Fail”, and his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Sharma. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had organised the session a few days before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy begins.

The idea was to give players a hero from outside sport. “It was a pep talk session for our players and support staff who are chasing a dream to excel in their life. The MCA does have a few off-field activities during the domestic calendar and this is one of them,” MCA president Ajinkya Naik told The Indian Express. “We thought of calling Manoj Sir and Shraddha madam for their valuable input on how to overcome all obstacles in life and achieve their goals. We wanted players to understand that they can achieve anything in life if they are committed to it. Despite adverse situations in personal life one should follow their dream and keep trying. The session was on how Mumbai players can apply Manoj Sir’s personal experience in their cricketing career to achieve their goal.”