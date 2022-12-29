‘Stay in your crease, it’s not that hard!’: A livid Mitchell Starc warns Theunis de Bruyn

A Mankad debate has come into play yet again. This time in the ongoing Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa at the MCG. Mitchell Starc opted not to take advantage of a clear Mankad opportunity when he found Proteas batsman Theunis de Bruyn out of the crease on Thursday.

Starc walked back to his mark and was visibly frustrated. A livid Starc can be seen telling Bruyn, “Stay in your crease, it’s not that hard! The line’s there for a reason, mate” when he was bowling to Sarel Erwee in his 9th over.

Reacting to the incident, Adam Gilchrist, who was in the commentary box said, “That’s a frustrated fast bowler right there. He’s got a lot to deal with at the moment. You’d have to expect he’s in a fair deal of discomfort due to that finger.”

Another former Aussie cricketere Mark Taylor noted: “Well he’d hurt his finger if he went for the Mankad.”

Gilchrist replied: “It’s a long drift that. That’s a loss of concentration from de Bruyn.”

Meanwhile, trailing by a massive 386 runs on the first innings, South Africa recovered from a shaky start Thursday to reach 120-4 in its second innings at lunch on day four of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Resuming on 15-1, South Africa lost three wickets in the morning session. The Proteas still require another 266 runs to make Australia bat again. Leading the three-match series 1-0, Australia can claim the series with victory Thursday.