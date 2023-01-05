‘Mankad vilified, but for what? Conjures negative experience for many people of Indian heritage’: NSW CEO supports Adam Zampa

A day after Melbourne Star’s coach David Hussey had slammed his own player Adam Zampa for attempting a run out after the non-striker backed out of the crease too early, the New South Wales CEO Lee Germon, former New Zealand captain, has issued a strong statement in support of Zampa.

Zampa’s run-out was ruled not out as he had completed his action – the bowling shoulder had gone beyond the perpendicular- before taking out the bails. Zampa said he was “within his right” to run out but his coach Hussey had said: “”I spoke to Zamps [Adam Zampa] already and he said if it had been given out we would have withdrawn our appeal anyway. It’s not the right way to play cricket yet. It’s more of a warning to the batter to not leave too early because at the end of the innings, that’s what generally happens.”

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody had called out Hussey on his remark: “”Interesting… ‘not the right way to play cricket’ is that the batter stealing ground or the bowler calling the batter out??” And the current South African spinner Tabrez Shamsi had tweeted to Moody, in support of Zampa, “I think the batter stealing ground is what he might be referring to coach. The only valid answer here lol.”

Now the NSW CEO’s official statement has taken the issue further.

“For a bowler to run out a batter who is trying to gain an unfair advantage by leaving the crease before the ball has been delivered is both fair and legal,” Germon said in a statement. There are no two ways about it, and we want our players, match officials and volunteers to know that they have our full support in upholding the laws of cricket, in this and every other instance.

“The pressure placed on match officials, most of whom are wonderful volunteers, to deal with something that evokes so much emotion is unnecessary. The law is clear and we want the officials to feel supported in knowing that and not be pressured by an outdated school of thought.”

Lee Germon also called out the usage of Mankading to refer this form of run out. ““It has been 75-years since Vinoo Mankad twice ran out Australian Bill Brown, drawing the ire of some in the game,” Germon said. “Mankad has been vilified ever since, but for what? He carried out a legitimate act to dismiss a batter who was trying to gain an unfair advantage. Even the great Sir Donald Bradman has said there was nothing wrong with what Vinoo Mankad did.

Advertisement

“We now know this also conjures up a negative experience for many people and cricketers of Indian heritage. It is unfair and needs to stop.”