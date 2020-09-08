Mankad in Shpageeza Cricket League: Dawlat Zadran runs out Noor Ali at non-striker’s end

Dawlat Zadran runs out Noor Ali at non-striker's end (Source: Twitter)

Since R Ashwin’s famous mankad to Jos Buttler in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League, plenty of arguments have been raised for and against the method of dismissal. Many are of the opinion that the dismissal is against the ‘spirit of the game’, while others, especially the bowlers, have called it fair.

In the clash between Mis Ainak Knights and Kabul Eagles at the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League in Kabul, the dismissal once again became the topic of discussion.

With Kabul still requiring 33 of the final 27 balls, Mis Ainak bowler removed the bails during his run up, taking the batsman, who was well outside the crease, by surprise.

Ali, who was batting on 61 from 42 balls, went back, leaving the team hanging at 131/5. However, Kabul recovered quickly from his dismissal and eventually went on the win the match by four wickets.

Recently, Ricky Ponting had said that he wouldn’t allow Delhi Capitals players to Mankad in the IPL and that a batsman is cheating if he backs up before the ball is delivered by the bowler.

