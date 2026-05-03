Manish Pandey joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in achieving rare IPL feat, beats MS Dhoni to the mark

Manish Pandey was on Sunday selected by the Kolkata Knight Riders for their 2026 IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, making it the first game of the season for the veteran batter. In the process, he has become just the third player to have made an appearance in each of the 19 seasons of the tournament.

The only other players to have done this before him are India greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Interestingly, MS Dhoni, who has captained all three players in international cricket, is still sitting on 18 seasons as he is yet to play game in the 2026 edition. Pandey has played for six different sides in the IPL but has mostly been associated with KKR. He played for Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season and this was followed by two seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In his first season with RCB, Pandey became the first Indian to score a century in the IPL. However, that remains his only ton in the league.