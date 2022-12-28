Raji Trophy: Manish Pandey slams 208 in 186 balls

Manish Pandey slammed 14 fours and 11 sixes for an unbeaten double century (208 in 186 balls) in his 100th first-class match as Karnataka declared their first innings score for a mammoth 603/7 against Goa. Arjun Tendulkar picked two wickets for Goa.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 603/7 declared(Manish Pandey 208 not out, Ravikumar Samarth 140; Darshan Misal 3/145, Arjun Tendulkar 2/79); Goa 45/1

Rajasthan thump Puducherry

Manav Suthar completed a match haul of 11 wickets to compliment his unbeaten 96 as Rajasthan romped to a 101-run win over Puducherry.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan 335; Puducherry: 104 all out (Manav Suthar 8/33, Ravi Bishnoi 2/33) and following on 130; 40.1 overs (Arun Karthik 38; Mahipal Lomror 4/38, Suthar 3/29)

Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby hit fifties for Kerala

Kerala were in complete control against Chhattisgarh at the end of Day Two of their Ranji Trophy game at St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba. Thanks to half-centuries by Rohan Prem and Sachin Baby, who both scored 77 each, and Sanju Samson’s 46, they put up 311 on the board, taking a first-innings lead of 162 runs.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 149 & 10/2 trail Kerala 311 (Rohan Prem 77, Sachin Baby 77, Sanju Samson 46; Sumit Ruikar 3/37) by 162 runs

Ton-up Easwaran propels Bengal

Abhimanyu Easwaran (170) and Sudip Kumar Gharami (104) scored centuries to put Bengal in a commanding position against Nagaland at stumps on Day 2. After bowling out Nagaland for just 166 in their first innings, Bengal put up a dominating show with the bat reaching 336/4 with a vital 170-run first-innings lead at the end of the day’s play.

Brief Scores: Nagaland: 166 (Chetan Bist 64; Pradipta Pramanik 6/43) vs Bengal: 336 for 4 in 82 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 170, Sudip Gharami 104)

Mura Singh floors Punjab

Manishankar Mura Singh (5/48) bagged his third five-wicket haul as Tripura bowled out Punjab for a paltry 203 in their first innings.

Brief Scores: Punjab: 203 all out (Prabhsimran Singh 55; Mura Singh 5/48) vs Tripura: 17/0

All-round Parag keeps Assam in fray

Riyan Parag’s (78 & 4/48) all-round performance kept Assam in the hunt against Hyderabad. Resuming at the overnight score of 78 for 3, Hyderabad was bowled out for 208 with a slender 3 run first innings lead. Assam finished the day 179 ahead with four wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: Assam: 1st Innings 205 in 56.4 overs and 182/6 in 39 overs; Hyderabad: 1st Innings 208 all out in 66.5 overs (Rohit Rayudu 60; Riyan Parag 4/48, Mukhtar Hussain 3/62)