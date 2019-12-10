Manish Pandey gets married to actress Ashrita Shetty after Syed Mushtaq Ali triumph

Manish Pandey with his wife, Ashrita Shetty. (Source: Twitter) Manish Pandey with his wife, Ashrita Shetty. (Source: Twitter)

Manish Pandey, after leading Karnataka to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday, has entered into wedlock with Tamil actress, Ashrita Shetty on Monday in a traditional ceremony attended by friends and family in Mumbai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad took to Twitter to congratulate the 30-year-old saying, “Wishing good luck, happiness and lots of love to @im_manishpandey and Ashrita. Congratulations!!”.

Ashrita Shetty, 26, has predominantly featured in Tamil films, where she rose to fame after working in Udhayam NH4. She has also featured in Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavanigalum and Indrajith among other films.

Earlier, Pandey captained the Karnataka team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Tamil Nadu on Sunday, and led from the front by scoring a brilliant 45-ball 60 to help his team reach a total of 180 runs. He hit two sixes and four boundaries whilst sharing stands with the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Rohan Kadam.

The defending champions went on to win the match by a run in the last over, owing to Krishnappa Gowtham’s heroics with the ball, despite astute performances with the bat from Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Shankar and Baba Aparajith at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

“Looking forward to the India series, but before that there is another important series for me, I am getting married tomorrow,” he said in the post-match presentation.

Umesh Yadav also took to Twitter to congratulate the 30-year-old and joked about the start of his new innings.

Congratulations on the start of your new innings @im_manishpandey 😉

Best wishes! — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) December 2, 2019

Pandey has played 23 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India, and was an integral part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Indian Premier League (IPL) win under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. He has been plying his trade for Sunrisers since 2018.

