scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 18, 2021
MUST READ

Watch: Manish Pandey’s direct hit takes Bengal vs Karnataka into Super Over

Off the last ball when only 1 run was required was needed for Bengal to clinch the victory, Manish Pandey's direct hit took the game to a super over.

By: Sports Desk |
November 18, 2021 5:21:19 pm
Manish Pandey's direct throw took the Bengal vs Karnataka match into a super over. Karnataka then won with 4 balls to spare. (Twitter)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinal between Bengal and Karnataka took a dramatic late turn when a Manish Pandey direct throw took the game to Super Over territory.

Batting first, Karnataka had scored 160/5 after 20 overs. Chasing that, Bengal needed 20 off the last over. Ritwik Roy Chowdhury smacked a couple of sixes off the first two. Off the last ball when only 1 run was required, Manish Pandey’s direct hit took the game to a super over.

In the super over, Kaif Ahmed holes out to Karun Nair at long-off. 0 and a wicket off the first 2 balls. The next ball was punched by Goswami off the back foot to the point boundary for a four. Then in an attempt to sneak a quick second, Goswami fell short. Bengal finishes at 5/2.

With 6 needed to win, Manish Pandey and Karun Nair began chase for Karnataka. And just off the second ball of the over, Pandey sends Karnataka into the semifinal with a six. It was a shorter and on off, Pandey stood tall and crunched the pull over deep mid-wicket.

With this, the four semifinalists of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy are Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad and Vidarbha.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs NZ
IND vs NZ 1st T20I in pics: India herald start of new era with win
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 18: Latest News