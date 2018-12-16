Manipuri teen Rex Singh takes 10-wickets in an inning in Cooch Behar Trophy

Manipur’s Rex Rajkumar Singh achieved the rare feat of taking all ten wickets of an innings during the Cooch Behar Trophy on Tuesday. He scalped all ten wickets belonging to Arunachal Pradesh in the U19 tournament for staggering figures of 9.5-6-10-11. This ensured Arunachal were bowled out for a paltry 36 in the second innings.

The 18-year-old left-arm medium pacer bowled five batsmen, two of his wickets were lbw, two caught behind and one caught by another player. He was on a hat-trick thrice.

Played at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur, Manipur had posted 122 in their first innings of the four-day match which were in reply to Arunachal’s 138. Needing 55 to win, Manipur got the job done in just 7.5 overs for a comfortable 10-wicket win.

Singh, who had made his first-class debut in Ranji Trophy this season, finished with 15 wickets, having taken 5/33 in the first innings.

In international cricket, only two players have taken ten wickets in an inning – Anil Kumble (against Pakistan) and Jim Laker (against Australia). In Indian cricket, Subhash Gupte achieved this feat for President’s XI against a team consisting of Pakistan Services and Bahawalphur CC in 1954 and posted figures of 10/78. Bengal’s PM Chatterjee registered figures of 10/0 against Assam in 1956/57.

The third instance had Pradeep Sunderam of Rajasthan taking ten against Vidarbha in the 1985/86 season for figures of 10/78. Thereafter, Debashish Mohanty struck ten times for East Zone against South Zone in the Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala in 2001.