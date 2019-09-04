Traffic board mocks Australia over sandpaper controversy ahead of fourth Ashes Test

After losing in the third Ashes Test, Australia are all set to start the fourth match from Wednesday. However, authorities in England are making sure that the visitors don’t feel too comfortable and don’t forget Ben Stokes’ epic inning in the third Test just yet.

As the contest shifts from Leeds to Manchester, the authorities at Transport for Greater Manchester are ensuring the Australian side are given a welcome that reminds them of the infamous sandpaper controversy involving Steve Smith and David Warner.

The traffic sign reads:

Sir Ben Stokes v Australia

4th – 8th Sept

Sand minutes off your journey…

Take the tram!

Here’s the picture of the traffic sign has been making the rounds on social media:

David Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft were handed a ban from international cricket for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in a Test series against South Africa in March 2018. All the three players have completed their suspension and are a part of the Australian squad.

Stokes scored an unbeaten 135 runs helping his side snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat in the previous encounter.

Going into the fourth Test, England are well aware that a defeat will mean Australia take the Ashes back with them. Jason Roy, who has been struggling with the new ball, has been shifted to No 4 and Joe Denly will open the English innings. Craig Overton has been roped in the English squad in place of James Anderson after the pacer was ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a calf injury.

For Australia, the good news is the return of star batsman Smith, who missed the third Test due to concussion.