Manav Suthar signs County Championship contract with Warwickshire

English County Club Warwickshire signed the latest Indian Test debutant Manav Suthar for the next two rounds of the ongoing County Championship season, the club announced on Wednesday.

“Warwickshire County Cricket Club are delighted to announce the signing of Manav Suthar on a short-term contract. The Indian international will be available for selection for the next two rounds of the Rothesay County Championship,” confirmed Warwickshire in a statement.

The rising Indian spinner will be available to feature for Warwickshire in their next fixture against Yorkshire in Scarborough from June 12, and then the following game against Somerset in Taunton in the following week.