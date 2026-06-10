Manav Suthar signs County Championship contract with Warwickshire

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English County Club Warwickshire signed the latest Indian Test debutant Manav Suthar for the next two rounds of the ongoing County Championship season, the club announced on Wednesday.
“Warwickshire County Cricket Club are delighted to announce the signing of Manav Suthar on a short-term contract. The Indian international will be available for selection for the next two rounds of the Rothesay County Championship,” confirmed Warwickshire in a statement.
The rising Indian spinner will be available to feature for Warwickshire in their next fixture against Yorkshire in Scarborough from June 12, and then the following game against Somerset in Taunton in the following week.
The left-arm spinning all-rounder made his Test Match debut for India last week in a one-off Test against Afghanistan, and announced himself on the international stage by taking six for 33 in the first innings and 1-29 in the second which won him the Player of the Match award in his debut game.
He also became only the second Indian bowler after Amit Mishra to pick up five wickets in his maiden Test innings.
Suthar had a dream start to his Test career, picking a wicket off his first over, which made him only the second Indian in the 21st century after Tinu Yohannan to take a wicket in his very first over.
Hailing from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Suthar has taken 129 wickets in 29 first-class matches prior to his Test debut.
Warwickshire Performance Director, James Thomas, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Manav to the Bears, at a really exciting time for the team. We’ve played some good red-ball cricket already this season, and Manav will bring a new aspect to our bowling attack. It shows how highly he’s rated in India after his selection to their Test team last week, so it’s going to be great to have him around the group.”
Suthar said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Warwickshire for the next two County Championship games. The team have started the season very well, so I’m hoping that I can play a part in helping them in their push for the title.”
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