Manav Suthar on learning from Ravindra Jadeja: ‘His consistency is world-class’

India's Manav Suthar celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

It is not every day that an Indian spinner gets a chance to bowl ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the sub-continent. And so, as Manav Suthar marked his run-up to come in first change ahead of the veteran on Monday, he was expected to back up the work done by the pacers.

It turned out to be a dream start for the 24-year-old, who dismissed Dinesh Chandimal with his first ball with a delivery that spun, took the outside edge and nestled in Rishabh Pant’s gloves.

The dismissal would set the tone for the rest of the day as the left-arm spinner finished with 4/76 in 21.4 overs to help India bowl Sri Lanka out for 284 and take a 178 run-lead with two days left.