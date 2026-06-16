Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey will have big shoes to fill: Bahutule

With Ravi Ashwin long gone and Ravindra Jadeja in the twilight of his career, India need to find the next generation on bankable spinners

Written by: Tushar Bhaduri
5 min readLucknowJun 16, 2026 08:18 PM IST
Manav Suthar Harsh Dubey indiaWith Ravichandran Ashwin long gone and attempts underway to find a successor for Ravindra Jadeja as well, the one-off Test and the three-ODI series is an audition of sorts for Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey. (CREIMAS)
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‘Transition’ is probably the most frequently used word in the context of Indian cricket these days. The national selectors, in consultation with head coach Gautam Gambhir, are ringing in the changes to find out who has the ability to step into big shoes. It’s no surprise that along with batting and pace bowling, spin bowling is also getting a lot of attention, with the ongoing series against Afghanistan the perfect stage for trial to avoid possible errors in the future.

With Ravichandran Ashwin long gone and attempts underway to find a successor for Ravindra Jadeja as well, the one-off Test and the three-ODI series is an audition of sorts for Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey. Kuldeep Yadav is the only senior spinner in the squad, with Axar Patel rested as well. And on the evidence of the two games, the two left-arm spinners haven’t done their long-term prospects any harm. Spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule is suitably impressed.

“This is a transition time for spinners. I feel Harsh and other youngsters who are coming in and have been given chances, will realise that they have big shoes to fill. They have the capabilities, they have the potential but I think the more they will play, the more they will settle down. Harsh is a player who definitely has that potential and can be a good all-rounder,” Bahutule said ahead of the second ODI against Afghanistan in Lucknow.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy: An accidental turn led Harsh Dubey to cricket, now the left-arm spinner is making a big impact

Suthar took seven wickets — six in the first innings — in the three-day innings win in New Chandigarh, while Dubey bounced back after a tough start in the 25-over ODI in Dharamshala.

“He (Dubey) is a player for the future. He has got the skills, he has got a good temperament and has proved it not only in domestic cricket, but that one game which he got last time, he came back very strongly and did very well. So moving ahead, I am sure the more he plays, the more experience he gets and definitely he will enhance his skill,” Bahutule gave a vote of confidence.

“For me, every spinner is unique. I am sure in the coming time, Harsh will learn from every game and just grow. The selectors, Gautam and everybody, they are having a look at all the spinners. Those who have the potential, those who have the right attributes, they will definitely be given a chance. That is what the process is. In a transition, you have to identify the right bowler,” the spin bowling coach said. “(This is) definitely a series where different players can be tried to see how they respond to international cricket.”

Jadeja is not part of the Afghanistan series, but the 37-year-old remains part of the set-up, and his attributes are still admired.

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“Jadeja is very experienced, the way he has performed and the way he has contributed towards Indian cricket is phenomenal with the bat and the ball.”

With so much short-form cricket being played these days, there’s always the temptation towards specialisation, but Bahutule believes quality would come through, whatever the duration of the contest.

“If you are a good bowler, you can bowl in any format. We had Jadeja, we had Ashwin and all these guys, they did well in all the formats. I think there’s definitely a scope for all these young spinners to come in and see how they can perform,” he said.

Match-ups

There’s a lot of emphasis on match-ups, as far as spinners are concerned, but Bahutule said while it was useful to take that information on board, one needn’t be a slave of the tactic. If a bowler backs himself, there’s no harm in going with it even if conventional wisdom suggests otherwise.

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“It all depends on the situation of the game. Left-handed batsmen against left-arm spinner and if the ends (boundary) are very short, would you want to risk it or would you want to be brave and get that wicket and have that confidence? I think the confidence is there,” he provided a case study. “So all the left-arm spinners, whoever are aspiring to play for India, are aware that left-handed batsmen can be controlled and you just have to give them confidence. The more they bowl at this level, the more they will perform. I am sure they are also understanding how it is important to bowl to left-handers at the right time and understand the situation well.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tushar Bhaduri
Tushar Bhaduri

Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting. Professional Background Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world. Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career. Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey. Recent Notable Articles (2025) His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments: Golf and Athlete Ventures: "In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends. "Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India. Cricket and World Cups: "How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025). "Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match. "IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025). Thought Pieces and Policy: "Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket. "Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024). Olympic Sports: "Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024). Topics of Interest Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More

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