Manav Suthar’s expensive spell in Colombo may matter more than his 10 wickets in Galle

At Galle, Manav Suthar looked like a left-arm spinner bowling on instinct. He got plenty of help from the surface, beat the edges, troubled the batsmen, and eventually finished with 10 wickets in the match, helping India win by a big margin.

Colombo has offered no such luxury. His second-innings spell on Wednesday became less about help from the pitch and more about learning how to create pressure with little assistance.

That difference made the performance an important step in Suthar’s short Test career. In Galle, he could land the ball in the right areas, let his drift and turn create uncertainty, and let the pitch do the rest. Colombo demanded something different.

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Sri Lanka’s batsmen quickly recognised that the SSC surface was considerably slower, offering nothing like Galle’s assistance, and hadn’t deteriorated much despite three days of bowling on it. The lack of wear gave them room to attack Suthar.

He was attacked almost immediately, Kamil Mishara and Sooriyabandara using the sweep and the charge to keep him from settling. Sooriyabandara punished a full delivery for four early in the innings. His first three overs cost 12 runs, and his fourth went for 10, Sri Lanka taking him on almost from the start.

That approach was Suthar’s first real test at this level, and it forced him to change his role. He had to gradually balance attack with containment, at times shifting to over the wicket against the right-hander with a spread field.

He bowled flatter and quicker at times, and slowed the ball down when he expected the batsmen to charge. Sooriyabandara, and later Dhananjaya de Silva, were happy to take singles into the gaps, making it hard for him to build pressure. There were moments, though, when the ball still turned sharply, including one delivery that beat Sooriyabandara’s outside edge. Suthar kept bowling despite the lack of reward, waiting for the batsmen to make a mistake. For a prolonged stretch, he became more of a containing bowler, Sri Lanka finding ways to rotate the strike and attack whenever he erred in length. That patience eventually paid off.

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“It is an experience for Manav. This is his third Test. He’s going to get different situations. He knew they are going to charge at him. He’s a learning cricketer. What we like about him is his resilience. He always gives 100%… the batters also played some good shots,” spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule told reporters on Wednesday.

On this pitch, Suthar had to accept there would be long stretches when wickets wouldn’t come. Young spinners can get carried away claiming wickets on surfaces offering extravagant turn. The game, though, tends to reward patience and persistence.

Suthar varied his pace from the low 80s to the mid-90s kph, occasionally slowing the ball to tempt batsmen into charging. His wickets didn’t always come from ripping deliveries. They came from reading the batsmen and making small adjustments.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s dismissal was an example. Suthar bowled flatter, and the ball held its line, taking the inside edge before ballooning off the thigh pad. Later, Sooriyabandara charged once too often. Suthar anticipated it, slowed the delivery, bowled it wider, and left Rishabh Pant with a simple stumping. Both wickets were products of thought, not a mystery ball. The variation was in pace, trajectory, drift and angle.

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That is why Colombo may ultimately prove more valuable to Suthar than Galle. Galle showed what he could do when conditions favoured him. Colombo tested whether he could stay effective when batsmen attacked, when he had to defend, and wickets didn’t come as freely.

His final figures of 2 for 81 in 18 overs after Day 4 were the most expensive of his short career so far. Yet it may prove the most educational spell, teaching him the value of patience when nothing is happening off the surface.

The more important development was learning that Test bowling isn’t always about making the ball turn sharply, or producing a spectacular delivery. At Galle, Suthar could trust his natural strengths: flight, drift, turn and accuracy. At Colombo, he began to look like a Test bowler learning to think his way through a spell. For a cricketer only two Tests into his career, that learning curve could prove more valuable than the wickets themselves.