6/33! Manav Suthar records best Test figures by an Indian debutant in 21st century

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In a dream Test debut, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar picked up a five-wicket haul in his first innings during the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Monday.
Suthar became only the second Indian bowler after Amit Mishra to pick up five wickets in his maiden Test innings.
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Suthar had a dream start to his Test career, picking a wicket off his first over, which made him only the second Indian in the 21st century after Tinu Yohannan to take a wicket in his very first over.
Manav Suthar becomes only the second Indian man this century to get a five-wicket haul in his first innings on Test debut. Knocks over Rahmat Shah to claim a superb fifer.#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/PTft4mqkWt
— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) June 8, 2026
The spinner from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan cleaned up set batter Rahmat Shah in the 58th over of the innings to complete his fifer. He then removed Saleem Safi for a duck to pick his second wicket of the over and his sixth of the innings.
Suthar finished with figures of 22-10-33-6.
His six-fer makes him the Indian bowler with the third-best figures on debut innings. Narendra Hirwani, who had picked two eight-wicket hauls, holds the record for the best figures on debut.
Mohammad Nissar – 5/93 vs England (1932)
Vaman Kumar – 5/64 vs Pakistan (1961)
Abid Ali – 6/55 vs Australia (1967)
Dilip Doshi – 6/103 vs Australia (1979)
Narendra Hirwani – 8/61 vs West Indies (1988)
Amit Mishra – 5/71 vs Australia (2008)
Manav Suthar – 6/33 vs Afghanistan (2026)*
Montu Banerjee vs West Indies (1948)
Manohar Hardikar vs West Indies (1958)
Vaman Kumar vs Pakistan (1961)
Chetan Sharma vs Pakistan (1984)
WV Raman vs West Indies (1988)
Nilesh Kulkarni vs Sri Lanka (1997)
Tinu Yohannan vs England (2001)
Manav Suthar vs Afghanistan (2026)*
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