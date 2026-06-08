6/33! Manav Suthar records best Test figures by an Indian debutant in 21st century

In a dream Test debut, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar picked up a five-wicket haul in his first innings during the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Monday.

Suthar became only the second Indian bowler after Amit Mishra to pick up five wickets in his maiden Test innings.

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Suthar had a dream start to his Test career, picking a wicket off his first over, which made him only the second Indian in the 21st century after Tinu Yohannan to take a wicket in his very first over.