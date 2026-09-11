3 wickets for 0: India spinner equals 131-year-old record in County game

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Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has been the find of the season for India, growing into the role of a front-line Test bowler within three games of his debut. Only three days after playing a vital role in India’s 1-0 series win in Sri Lanka in August, Suthar flew out to England to resume his County Championship stint with Warwickshire.
On Wednesday, the 26-year-old Rajasthan spinner equalled a colossal landmark that has been witnessed only once before in First-Class cricket history. Playing the County Division One game at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, where Warwickshire steamrolled Glamorgan by an innings and 257 runs, Suthar conceded no runs across both innings. Moreover, he bagged three wickets as Glamorgan were bundled out for 69 and 65 on either side of Warwickshire’s hefty 391.
Suthar became only the second man in all First-Class history to pick up at least one wicket in both innings of a match without conceding a single run. All three of his dismissals were effected bowled.
What a spell 🪄
🐻 #YouBears pic.twitter.com/uEnQTrFixs
— Bears (@WarwickshireCCC) September 9, 2026
In a match were his seam-bowling teammates did the bulk of the damage, Suthar only bowled three deliveries in the first innings, cleaning up No. 11 Mir Hamza. In the second innings, the left-arm spinner came on to bowl in the 24th over and began with a maiden. In his second over, Suthar cleaned up wicket-keeper Chris Cooke and No. 10 Jamie McIlroy within four deliveries.
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Suthar’s achievement was only the second such instance after English pioneer Tom Hayward, who effected three dismissals in six deliveries across two innings for Leicestershire against Surrey in 1895 at the Oval.
Suthar has relished a stellar run with the ball this season. After a dream Test debut against Afghanistan where he claimed seven wickets, including a six-wicket haul, Suthar dominated Sri Lanka with 16 wickets across two matches. He has exuded similar strengths in the County Championship, bagging 21 wickets in eight innings for Warwickshire, including a five-wicket haul against Somerset.
Suthar will likely feature in Warwickshire’s final two fixtures against Essex and Leicestershire as their County Championship title charge reaches the finish line. The Bears sit atop Division One with 184 points from 12 games, holding an 11-point cushion over second-placed Somerset.
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