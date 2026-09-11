3 wickets for 0: India spinner equals 131-year-old record in County game

Playing for Warwickshire, Manav Suthar became only the second man in history to record wickets across both innings of an FC game without conceding a run. (CREIMAS)

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has been the find of the season for India, growing into the role of a front-line Test bowler within three games of his debut. Only three days after playing a vital role in India’s 1-0 series win in Sri Lanka in August, Suthar flew out to England to resume his County Championship stint with Warwickshire.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old Rajasthan spinner equalled a colossal landmark that has been witnessed only once before in First-Class cricket history. Playing the County Division One game at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, where Warwickshire steamrolled Glamorgan by an innings and 257 runs, Suthar conceded no runs across both innings. Moreover, he bagged three wickets as Glamorgan were bundled out for 69 and 65 on either side of Warwickshire’s hefty 391.