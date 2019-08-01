Toggle Menu
Malcolm Nash, the bowler Garry Sobers hit for six sixes in an over, dies at 74

Interestingly, Nash was also hit for five sixes and a four by Frank Hayes of Lancashire.

Nash played 17 seasons of first-class cricket, from 1966 to 1983. (Source: Twitter)

Former England county cricketer Malcolm Nash, who was perhaps best known internationally for being hit for six sixes in an over by West Indies great Garry Sobers, has died at the age of 74. Reports said that Nash had collapsed while attending a dinner at Lord’s in London on Tuesday night, and passed away in a city hospital.

Nash was considered pre-eminently a highly skilful manipulator of medium-pace seam bowling. Nash played 17 seasons of first-class cricket, from 1966 to 1983, turning out in 336 matches in which he picked up 993 wickets – 991 of them for Glamorgan – at an average of 25.87 with his left-arm medium-pace bowling.

He scored 7129 runs in 469 innings with two centuries and 25 half-centuries. He also played 271 List A matches between 1967 and 1985, picking up 324 wickets at 21.27.

Interestingly, Nash was hit for six sixes by Garfield Sobers in a six-ball over in 1968; and later for five sixes and a four, by Frank Hayes of Lancashire. It is less remembered that Nash once hit four consecutive balls by Dennis Breakwell of Somerset for sixes. He also set what was then a club record of nine sixes in a championship innings against Gloucestershire at Swansea in 1973.

This is how people remembered him after his passing-

“Malcolm was a true Glamorgan legend whose exploits have gone down in club folklore,” chief executive Hugh Morris told the club’s website. “His name is connected with that of Garry Sobers… but he was a fantastic cricketer who was an integral part of the club’s history and the side that lifted the County Championship in 1969.”

