Malcolm Nash, the bowler Garry Sobers hit for six sixes in an over, dies at 74

Former England county cricketer Malcolm Nash, who was perhaps best known internationally for being hit for six sixes in an over by West Indies great Garry Sobers, has died at the age of 74. Reports said that Nash had collapsed while attending a dinner at Lord’s in London on Tuesday night, and passed away in a city hospital.

Nash was considered pre-eminently a highly skilful manipulator of medium-pace seam bowling. Nash played 17 seasons of first-class cricket, from 1966 to 1983, turning out in 336 matches in which he picked up 993 wickets – 991 of them for Glamorgan – at an average of 25.87 with his left-arm medium-pace bowling.

He scored 7129 runs in 469 innings with two centuries and 25 half-centuries. He also played 271 List A matches between 1967 and 1985, picking up 324 wickets at 21.27.

The lovely Malcolm Nash recounts his fifteen minutes of fame RIP https://t.co/b7iTbe4Ofn pic.twitter.com/LKOlxsTip4 — simon hughes (@theanalyst) July 31, 2019

Interestingly, Nash was hit for six sixes by Garfield Sobers in a six-ball over in 1968; and later for five sixes and a four, by Frank Hayes of Lancashire. It is less remembered that Nash once hit four consecutive balls by Dennis Breakwell of Somerset for sixes. He also set what was then a club record of nine sixes in a championship innings against Gloucestershire at Swansea in 1973.

This is how people remembered him after his passing-

Malcolm Nash, who was famously hit for six sixes in an over by Garry Sobers in 1968, has died at the age of 74.

He took 993 first-class wickets between 1966 and 1983 and was Glamorgan’s leading wicket-taker when they won the County Championship in 1969. RIP pic.twitter.com/5jl8SpUZfR — Chintan Buch (@chintanjbuch) August 1, 2019

Rip, Malcolm Nash. Sadly, remembered for that one single over he bowled to Sobers. Mind you, he still didn’t try to fire it in and bowl outside off when Sobers went berserk. Attacking bowler who took 990 odd fc wickets. And took that five-wicket haul for Glamorgan v AUS. pic.twitter.com/mK9U9czgCt — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) August 1, 2019

Sad to hear about the death of Malcolm Nash. He needs to be remembered more than being hit for six sixes in an over by Garry Sobers. But he will and television news as expected showed Sobers hitting those sixes. — Mihir Bose (@mihirbose) July 31, 2019

“Malcolm was a true Glamorgan legend whose exploits have gone down in club folklore,” chief executive Hugh Morris told the club’s website. “His name is connected with that of Garry Sobers… but he was a fantastic cricketer who was an integral part of the club’s history and the side that lifted the County Championship in 1969.”