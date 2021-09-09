scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Making MS Dhoni mentor is a way to use his experience for T20 WC: Sourav Ganguly

The BCCI sprang a surprise when it announced on Wednesday that MS Dhoni will be the team mentor for the T20 World Cup beginning on October 17.

Pti |
Updated: September 9, 2021 4:38:59 pm
ms dhoni, sourav ganguly, dhoni retirement, dhoni india cricket, bcci, cricket newsMS Dhoni's addition to the side is a way to use his experience for the T20 WC. (File)

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni was appointed as mentor of the Indian team to use his vast experience for the benefit of the side during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The BCCI sprang a surprise when it announced on Wednesday that Dhoni will be the team mentor for the T20 World Cup beginning on October 17.

Also Read |Mahendra Singh Dhoni joins India T20 World Cup squad as mentor

“Dhoni’s addition to the side is a way to use his experience for the T20 WC. I also thank Dhoni for accepting BCCI’s offer to help the team for this tournament,” Ganguly said in a BCCI tweet.

Dhoni had led India to two world titles — the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup in India.

He is currently with his IPL team Chennai Super Kings, gearing up for the resumption of the league from September 19 in the UAE.

