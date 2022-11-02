scorecardresearch
Maketa named interim head coach of South Africa cricket team

The 42-year-old Maketa is currently the South Africa “A” team coach and head of the national academy, and has been part of the senior team's coaching group before. He was an assistant coach with the Proteas from 2017-19.

SASouth Africa's Lungi Ngidi, centre, is congratulated by his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Hardik Pandya during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

Malibongwe Maketa was named interim head coach of the South Africa cricket team on Wednesday and will take charge of the Proteas for a three-test tour of Australia starting next month.

Maketa will replace Mark Boucher, who will step down as head coach after the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

His appointment is only for the tests in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in December and January, with Cricket South Africa expected to make a permanent appointment early next year.

