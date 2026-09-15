‘Make good decisions off field’: Brendon McCullum tells England white-ball teams

The 3-0 triumph against a hapless Pakistan team in the recent Test series may have given some breathing space to England cricket even as off-field and alcohol-related incidents continued to mar its public image. The controversy and uproar prompted the international retirement of Ben Stokes before Brydon Carse became the most recent example of an England player being somewhere and doing something he should rather not.

Now, England’s white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum, who paid for the fall in standards on and off the field with his Test job, has warned players to present a positive example for the public.

Referring to the incident where Carse was briefly arrested – before being de-arrested – in Derby on charges of being drunk and disorderly, resulting in him not being considered for the remainder of the Pakistan series, the former New Zealand captain said every player needed to make the right choices off the field as well, including the 31-year-old, who needs to “get his house in order.”