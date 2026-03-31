‘Mahi bhai se baat nahi hui’: Why Ravindra Jadeja could not speak to MS Dhoni before RR vs CSK match in IPL 2026

Donning the pink of Rajasthan Royals, Ravindra Jadeja’s emotional reunion with his former IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings, ended in his side’s comfortable eight-wicket win on Monday night. While he had the wood over his former team with a fine bowling performance, Jadeja revealed that he could not catch up with his former India and CSK captain MS Dhoni in Guwahati.

After having played 200 matches for CSK and emerged as its most successful spinner over the years, Jadeja was linked in a trade with his first IPL franchise, RR, ahead of the IPL 2026 auction last December. Heading into the fixture, Jadeja revealed that he could not reconnect with his former India and CSK skipper Dhoni.