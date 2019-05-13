Toggle Menu
At times MS Dhoni goes wrong with his tips, says Kuldeep Yadav in jesthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/mahendra-singh-ms-dhoni-kuldeep-yadav-indian-cricket-team-world-cup-2019-5725909/

At times MS Dhoni goes wrong with his tips, says Kuldeep Yadav in jest

Kuldeep made the remarks in jest when asked whether he, in any point of time in his career, had questioned the former India World Cup-winning captain about his tips. "There are a lot of times he (Dhoni) goes wrong but then you can't say that to him," Kuldeep said at the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards here Monday.

 

At times MS Dhoni goes wrong with his tips, says Kuldeep Yadav in jest
Dhoni was the skipper of the Indian team that won the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and then led the side to the ODI World Cup title in 2011. (PTI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is considered as one of the most shrewd brains of modern day cricket, but at the end of the day he is also a human being and the veteran stumper too sometimes goes wrong with his tips, said India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep made the remarks in jest when asked whether he, in any point of time in his career, had questioned the former India World Cup-winning captain about his tips.

“There are a lot of times he (Dhoni) goes wrong but then you can’t say that to him,” Kuldeep said at the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards here Monday.

Advertising

Kuldeep, however, said Dhoni is someone who puts forward his views in between overs only when he feels it is required.

“Zyada baat nahi karte woh (he doesn’t speak much). He speaks only between overs if he thinks he needs to point out something,” added Kuldeep.

Dhoni was the skipper of the Indian team that won the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and then led the side to the ODI World Cup title in 2011.

Dhoni quit Test cricket in 2014 and then gave up ODI and T20 captaincy in 2017. He now plays only as a player under Virat Kohli’s captaincy for India.  The 37-year-old has only retained his captaincy for the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cricket world cup 2019: India has potential and experience, need to click at right time: Amarnath
2 India's chances are more in World Cup as we have wicket-taking bowlers: Ajinkya Rahane
3 West Indies vs Bangladesh 5th ODI Live Score, WI vs Ban Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Windies score 247/9 after 50 overs