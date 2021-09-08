Mahendra Singh Dhoni joins India T20 World Cup squad as mentor

BCCI announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Wednesday with a big surprise being MS Dhoni joining the Indian team as mentor. The reveal was made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday. The news is seen as a big boost to the Indian side, with Dhoni’s experience in the T20 format heralded as a gamechanger.

“Former India Captain @msdhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said during a virtual press conference wherein the squad was announced.

Dhoni was a part of India’s first-ever Twenty20 international match. He made his debut against South Africa in December 2006.

He was also chosen to lead India in the first-ever World T20 in 2007. He made his captaincy debut against Scotland but the match was washed off. Thereon, he led India to the ICC World Twenty 20 trophy in South Africa, with a victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in an intensely fought final on 24 September 2007, and became the second Indian captain to have won a World Cup in any form of cricket, after Kapil Dev.

Dhoni was also named as captain and wicketkeeper of the ‘Team of the Tournament’ for the 2014 T20 World Cup by the ICC.

Meanwhile, the team that was announced for this edition of the World Cup was Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.