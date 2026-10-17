Mahela Jayawardene steps down as Mumbai Indians head coach

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Mahela Jayawardene has stepped down as head coach of the Mumbai Indians, the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions announced on Saturday. Jayawardene’s departure marks the end of an era at MI, with the Sri Lanka batting great being associated with the franchise since 2017.
“Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the #OneFamily and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure,” said Jayawardene in a statement from the franchise.
“Together, we have shared some unforgettable moments, overcome challenges and built something we can all be proud of. I want to sincerely thank Mrs. Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani for their unwavering trust, support and friendship over the years. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI. I wish the team every success in the years ahead.”
𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗕𝗶𝗱 𝗮 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗳𝗲𝗹𝘁 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗮 𝗝𝗮𝘆𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗲
Mahela has been much more than a Head Coach to Mumbai Indians. Under his leadership as Head Coach, Mumbai Indians won 3 IPL titles.
Read more 👉 https://t.co/GvYuetCKW5
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 17, 2026
Jayawardene was head coach of the franchise for three of the five titles that they have won. All three of those victories — in 2017, 2019 and 2020 — came in his first stint as head coach of the team. In 2022, it was announced that Jayawardene was stepping down as head coach of the team to take a larger role as the Global Head of Performance of the franchise across teams that it owns in other leagues.
MI then appointed Hardik Pandya as captain of the side in place of longtime skipper Rohit Sharma, a move that was highly unpopular with the fans. Jayawardene’s place was taken by former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher but the former returned in the role after MI finished bottom of the table in the 2024 season.
Jayawardene was however unable to replicate the success he enjoyed in his first stint as head coach of the franchise. MI were knocked in the second qualifier in the 2025 season and finished ninth on the table in 2026.
Among the most prolific international batsmen of all time, Jayawardene was a star figure in the early years of the IPL, playing in the first six seasons of the league for the Punjab Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Delhi Daredevills. He was captain of the latter two teams. Jayawardene is the fifth highest run scorer of all time in international cricket, having made a 25957 runs across 652 matches with 54 centuries and 136 half-centuries.