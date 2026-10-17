Mahela Jayawardene steps down as Mumbai Indians head coach

Mahela Jayawardene has stepped down as head coach of the Mumbai Indians, the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions announced on Saturday. Jayawardene’s departure marks the end of an era at MI, with the Sri Lanka batting great being associated with the franchise since 2017.

“Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the #OneFamily and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure,” said Jayawardene in a statement from the franchise.

“Together, we have shared some unforgettable moments, overcome challenges and built something we can all be proud of. I want to sincerely thank Mrs. Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani for their unwavering trust, support and friendship over the years. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI. I wish the team every success in the years ahead.”