scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 24, 2021
MUST READ

Mahela Jayawardene roped in as Sri Lanka’s consultant for T20 World Cup

Mahela Jayawardene will also act as a consultant and a mentor for the U-19 Sri Lanka side after his stint with the senior squad in the build-up to the ICC U-19 World Cup in West Indies.

By: PTI | Colombo |
September 24, 2021 8:26:39 pm
Mahela Jayawardene played 149 Tests, 448 ODIs and 55 T20Is for Sri Lanka. (File)

Sri Lankan batting great Mahela Jayawardene has been roped in as the consultant of the country’s national team for the first round of the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

The decision by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been taken keeping in mind Jayawardene’s tremendous track record with Mumbai Indians and his readymade inputs post-Indian Premier League stint with most of the top international stars on same UAE tracks where T20 World Cup will be played.

Additionally, Jayawardene will also act as a consultant and a mentor for the U-19 side after his stint with the senior squad in the build-up to the ICC U-19 World Cup in West Indies.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

His tenure with the national side will last for a period of seven days between October 16-23 while his role with the Under 19 team will be for five months, the ICC said on Friday.

He will join up with the national side after the conclusion of the IPL, where he is currently doing duty as the head coach of Mumbai Indians.

On his appointment, a statement by the Sri Lankan Cricket Board CEO Ashley De Silva read: “We are very happy to welcome Mahela into his new roles, as his presence with the Sri Lanka Team and the U19 Team is going to help the players immensely.”

“From his playing days, Mahela was respected for the vast cricketing knowledge he brought into the game, first as a player, then as a Captain, now as a Coach for different teams.”

During an illustrious career for Sri Lanka, Jayawardene represented his national side in 149 Tests, 448 ODIs, and 55 T20Is.

He finished as Sri Lanka’s second-highest scorer in Test cricket with 11814 runs, 34 centuries, and 50 half-centuries.

Compatriot Kumar Sangakkara’s tally of 12400 remains the country’s best in the traditional format.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Live Blog
Match 35 : 24 Sep, 2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore
VS
Chennai Super Kings
  • 3 mins ago

    Sixxx

    Hazlewood comes for CSK. Over was going well before that DDP 6. Full, in the…

  • 8 mins ago

    Good over

    ABD faces Thakur. Just 1 run off 3 balls. Pretty good over. Just 4 off…

View all updatesView Scorecard
Advertisement

Photos

Daniil Medvedev overcomes pressure, Novak Djokovic to win US Open 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 24: Latest News