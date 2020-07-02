Jayawardene, Sangakkara called up for 2011 World Cup final investigation

Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. (Source: AP) Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. (Source: AP)

Former Sri Lanka skippers Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara have been summoned to appear before a special investigations unit set up by Sri Lanka’s Sports Ministry, over allegations of match-fixing in the 2011 World Cup final, Cricinfo reported on Thursday.

This was after Sri Lanka’s former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage alleged that the 2011 World Cup final was fixed.

Aluthgamage’s claims are mostly based around the fact that four changes Sri Lanka made to their XI for the final.

However, Sangakkara (who was captain), Jayawardene (vice-captain), and de Silva (chief selector) have countered the allegation stating that those changes were forced due to injuries to Angelo Mathews and Muttiah Muralitharan – sustained during the semi-final. Muralitharan was able to play the final but has since said he had not been fully fit.

A war of words had also ensued between Aluthgamage, Sangakkara, and Jayawardene with the duo asking Aluthgamage to provide evidence of match-fixing.

However, Aluthgamage in an interview with Cricket Next said, “Mahela has said that the circus has started. I don’t understand why Sanga and Mahela are making a big deal about this. Even Arjuna Ranatunga has openly talked about match-fixing issues earlier. Plus, I am not referring to any of our players.”

On Wednesday, Aravinda de Silva was the first to be interviewed by the newly established sports-related anti-corruption unit.

Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan cricket board also revealed that the ICC was investigating three unnamed ex-players over corruption claims.

Meanwhile, BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit’s (ACU) head, Ajit Singh, spoke to The Week and expressed surprise that the issue has come to the forefront after nine years. According to Singh, getting required evidence will be an arduous task if the match was actually fixed, as the investigation is delayed now.

