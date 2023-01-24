scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Maha: Police considering to attach Nagpur property of cricketer Umesh Yadav's ex-manager in cheating case

The accused, Shailesh Thakre, allegedly used Rs 44 lakh deposited into his bank account by the pacer for buying a property in Nagpur city to purchase a commercial block in his name instead, an official said.

As per the First Information Report, Yadav, a resident of Koradi area, had deposited money in Thakre's bank account for purchasing a commercial block in a cooperative society located near Gandhi Sagar Lake in the city.
Nagpur Police investigating the cheating case lodged by cricketer Umesh Yadav are considering attaching a property of his former manager booked for fraud, an official said on Tuesday.

Police found Rs 54,000 in Thakre’s bank account, while his other account didn’t have any balance, the official said.

Thakre is yet to be arrested while an FIR was registered against him on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust last week.

Economic Offence Wing (EoW) officials on Sunday searched the house of Thakre located in Koradi area of the city and seized property-related documents, he said.

“Thakre has two bank accounts. One account has a balance of Rs 54,000 while the other account has no money. Police are considering attaching the property of Thakre,” he added.

However, Thakre purchased the identified property in his name. When Yadav learnt about the fraud, he asked Thakre to transfer the plot in his name but the latter refused and also didn’t return the money, the official said.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 20:40 IST
