Asia cup 2018: Magnificent Mushfiqur Rahim revives Bangladesh

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium is an architectural splendour carved out in the middle of a desert. It sits adjacent to Ferrari World, the world’s largest Ferrari-branded theme park. But cricket was the bigger attraction on Wednesday, with Pakistan and Bangladesh turning up for a virtual semifinal in the Asia Cup. As afternoon slipped into dusk, crowds swelled.

Bangladesh started with a handicap. Their star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out after his finger injury worsened. After electing to bat, Bangladesh lost their first three wickets for 12 runs. Junaid Khan, in his first match of the tournament, was spitting venom. Goodness knows why the left-arm fast bowler didn’t feature in the previous matches. But coming in for the out-of-form Mohammad Amir, Khan bounced out Soumya Sarkar and then breached Liton Das’s defence, sending the off stump for a walk. In between, Shaheen Afridi cleaned up Mominul Haque.

Pakistan had the early upper hand, and there was an opportunity to grab the game by the scruff of the neck. But Sarfraz kept just one slip and allowed Mushfiqur Rahim a reprieve when the batsman was yet to open his account. Afridi had made one nip away from the right-hander and the ball took the outside edge, flying past second slip, which was vacant. Rahim went on to score a magnificent 99 off 116 balls, adding 144 runs with Mohammad Mithun (60) for the fourth wicket in 176 deliveries.

Bangladesh lost their No. 1 opener, Tamim Iqbal to a wrist fracture in the opening game of the tournament. And before their most crucial match of this edition of the Asia Cup, they lost Shakib. Somebody had to stand up to be counted. Rahim more than made up for the star absentees.

He was circumspect to start with. The resurrection job was the need of the hour and Rahim used all his experience. He waited for the loose balls. When Afridi bowled short and wide, Rahim slashed it over point for his first boundary. By then, the ‘keeper-batsman had already faced 12 deliveries. Mithun at the other end took 10 balls to get off the mark. He was a tad agricultural but showed resolve. Rahim, on the other hand, oozed class.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan could have posed a threat on this pitch. Rahim chose to be unconventional to upset his rhythm. He reverse-swept the bowler for a four, forcing him to change his line. Also, the Bangladesh duo smartly targeted the weak link in the Pakistan bowling attack – Hasan Ali.

Ali, though, dismissed Mithun with a rising delivery – a leading edge and a simple return catch. The middle-order batsman departed for 60 off 84 balls. Rahim had to continue till the end to give his team a chance. He got out in the 42nd over, when Afridi made one hold its line from around the wicket. Rahim braved a cramp and played a special knock, falling only one run short of what would have been a memorable hundred.

Spare a thought for Junaid. In 2012-13, when India and Pakistan played a bilateral series for the last time, the fast bowler had dismissed Virat Kohli thrice in three ODIs. Then, after a prolonged form slump, tragedy struck in 2016 when his wife suffered a miscarriage.

Earlier this year, he missed the New Zealand tour due to a stress fracture on his foot. He went to Zimbabwe and had a decent outing. In the Asia Cup, belatedly brought into the fold, Junaid returned with four for 19 from nine overs.

