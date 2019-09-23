Former Indian cricketer Madhav Apte passes away at 86

Toggle Menu
Former Indian cricketer Madhav Apte passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Monday morning. He was 86 years old.

Madhav Apte (in white) passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday morning.. (PTI/File Photo)

Former Indian cricketer Madhav Apte passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday morning. He was 86 years old. As per a report in PTI, the former India and Mumbai opener was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital where he breathed his last at 6.09 am.

Apte had represented India in seven Test matches and led Mumbai to two Ranji Trophy titles back in 1958-59 and 1961-62. Making his debut against Pakistan in 1952, Apte went on to score 542 international runs, which includes one century and three half-centuries in 13 innings. He was also the first Indian opener to aggregate over 400 runs in a Test series (460 runs against West Indies in 1953).

The right-handed batsman, however, had a much better first-class record where he scored 3,336 runs in 67 matches, which includes six hundreds and 16 fifties. His highest first-class score was 165 not out.

He started his career as a leg spinner but with the assistance of Vinoo Mankad, he was transformed into an opener batsman. Apte also was the President of the Cricket Club of India and the Legends Club for several years.

Apte played along with several legendary cricketers, including Mankad, Polly Umrigar, Vijay Hazare and Rusi Modi.

