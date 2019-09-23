Former Indian cricketer Madhav Apte passes away at 86

Former Indian cricketer Madhav Apte passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday morning. He was 86 years old. As per a report in PTI, the former India and Mumbai opener was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital where he breathed his last at 6.09 am.

Advertising

Apte had represented India in seven Test matches and led Mumbai to two Ranji Trophy titles back in 1958-59 and 1961-62. Making his debut against Pakistan in 1952, Apte went on to score 542 international runs, which includes one century and three half-centuries in 13 innings. He was also the first Indian opener to aggregate over 400 runs in a Test series (460 runs against West Indies in 1953).

The right-handed batsman, however, had a much better first-class record where he scored 3,336 runs in 67 matches, which includes six hundreds and 16 fifties. His highest first-class score was 165 not out.

He started his career as a leg spinner but with the assistance of Vinoo Mankad, he was transformed into an opener batsman. Apte also was the President of the Cricket Club of India and the Legends Club for several years.

Advertising

Several members from the cricket fraternity condoled the sad demise of Apte. Here are a couple of reactions:

Saddened to hear the passing away of Shri Madhav Apte. He was one of the finest batsmen for India and Bombay. Condolences to his family members, friends and closed ones. #RIP — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 23, 2019

I am in mourning at the passing of Shri Madhav Apte. Deep, genuine cricket lover, quality batsman himself (7 tests at an avg of 49.3), and a classy, dignified human being. From an era where love for the game was unconditional. Wonderful host, great story-teller. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2019

Madhav Apte played, lived and breathed cricket. Man of fine sensibilities, generosity of heart, sparkling wit and intelligence. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 23, 2019

Another Institution of Bombay and Mumbai Cricket comes to an end. RIP Madhav Rao Apte. Will treasure those long discussions with you on cricket from your days! — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) September 23, 2019

Madhav Apte had a bag of stories. From Vinoo Mankad to his buddy Subhya Fergie Gupte. To listen to him was rewinding cricket history. Dignified affable yet accessible as a senior. Passing Peddar Road and Woodland Apartments each time will bring back memories with a smile! #RIP — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) September 23, 2019

Apte played along with several legendary cricketers, including Mankad, Polly Umrigar, Vijay Hazare and Rusi Modi.