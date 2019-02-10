Made our mind on India’s core for World Cup, says chief selector MSK Prasad

Ahead of the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand, Chief Selector MSK Prasad said that they have made up their mind regarding the core team that will get to feature in the ICC World Cup 2019, set to take place in May.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Prasad said, “Like most other teams, we have made up our minds with regard to the core team that will figure in the World Cup. The IPL is a major tournament that throws up a variety of challenges. I’m sure the IPL will help players with their form and also keep their minds in good shape ahead of the World Cup.”

Speaking on the importance of proper rotation policy, Prasad said, “The most important thing that we need to focus on is to have the right mix of players for different formats. We need to keep planning for every tour well in advance by keeping our players fit and fresh through proper rotation. Since we have created enough bench strength across formats, I have no doubt about the success of our rotation policy.”

Prasad also said that they have a reserve bunch of five fast bowlers to be selected in the team. “I have absolutely no worry about our pace bowling backups. Apart from our premier five fast bowlers, we have reserve bunch of five fast bowlers who are competent enough to get into the senior team. Hardik (Pandya) lends good balance as he can chip in with ball and bat. His fielding adds that edge.”

The chief seletor also said that they were trying to work on the aspect of resting their World Cup-bound pacers during the Indian Premier League.

On Kuldeep and Chahal evolving as Test spinners, Prasad said, “Kuldeep has bowled extremely well in the opportunities he has had. He is definitely a bright prospect across all formats. We have tried Chahal in the longer formats by putting him in India ‘A’ squads but he seems to be more comfortable with the white ball. Having said that, if he is willing to put in the hard yards in red-ball cricket, he is most welcome to do so and we will monitor his progress.”