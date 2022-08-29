scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

‘Bhai tera chakka nahi bhulay ga’: Pakistani fan Momin Saqib meets Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli after Ind vs Pak game in Asia Cup

In a two videos posted on his social media accounts, Momin Saqib can be seen meeting Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after the India vs Pakistan match.

Momin Saqib, a British-Pakistani influencer and cricket fan met Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after the match. (Screengrab)

‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ fame Pakistan fan Momin Saqib has released a couple of videos where he can be seen meeting Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after the match in the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai.

Saqib became famous with his ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ jibe on the Pakistan team after they lost to India in the 2019 World Cup.

Saqib congratulated Hardik Pandya on the victory and said that he is looking forward to an India vs Pakistan final on September 11.

Saqib wrote in Twitter: “Good neck-to-neck game. Despite being young & with raw talent, our bowlers did an amazing job👏🏼 But you batted well to take the match away from us 🏏 @hardikpandya7 Bhai tera chakka nahi bhulay ga!”

In the video, Saqib can be heard saying: “Congratulations on the comeback after the IPL title and ‘aaj bhi bada acha aap khele’ (You played well today as well). Good to see you, Inshahallah, fir final mey milenge (Godd willing, we’ll play again in the final)

Pandya claimed 3-25 with his fiery short-pitched deliveries and helped India to limit Pakistan to 147 before smashing an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls which carried India to 148-5 with just two balls to spare.

Saqib also met batting great Virat Kohli, who had a nervy 100th T20I after the match.

He wrote: “A great sportsman and a humble personality. The one and only @imVkohli 🙌🏻 Good to see him back in form! What a game tonight! 🔥Shall see you in the Final!”

To which, Kohli replied: “E ta chalda rehnda aa (Win and loss is part of the game). Tusi bhi ta Nede aa gye si (You guys also came very close).”

Pakistan is still favourite to advance as it will take on qualifier Hong Kong in its last Group A game. Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

The top two teams from both groups advance to the Super 4 stage where they will play each other once before the top two advance to the final on September 11.

