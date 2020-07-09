Lungi Ngidi comes under fire from ex-South African cricketers for Black Lives Matter stand

Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenar were two former South Africa cricketers who said they do not back Lungi Ngidi’s statements. Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenar were two former South Africa cricketers who said they do not back Lungi Ngidi’s statements.

Lungi Ngidi has come under fire for saying the South Africa cricket team should take a stand in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Some former international cricketers have made it clear they are not in agreement with Ngidi because of how “white farmers are being slaughtered” in the country.

Ngidi had said earlier this week: “It (Lending support to the Black Lives Matter movement) is definitely something I believe we would be addressing as a team. And if we’re not, it’s obviously something that I would bring up. It’s something that we need to take seriously, like the rest of the world is doing. We need to make a stand.”

Following this, Rudi Steyn, a former Protea batsman, shared on Facebook a news article carrying Ngidi’s quotes, saying: “I believe the Proteas should make a stand against racism, but if they stand up for ‘black lives matter’ while ignoring the way white farmers are daily being ‘slaughtered’ like animals, they have lost my vote.”

Steyn’s post generated a heated debate, with several former cricketers getting involved.

Former opening batsman Dippenaar wrote: “I am afraid to say ‘Black Lives Matter’ have become nothing more than leftist political movement. I would suggest that Lungi Ngidi listens a bit more to likes of Thomas Sowell, Larry Elder, Walter Williams and Milton Friedman.

“All lives matter. If you want me to stand shoulder to shoulder with you Lungi then stand shoulder to shoulder with me with regards to farm attacks.”

Boeta Dippenaar and Pat Symcox y’all disgusting beings. Bloody Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/GAQsLhL944 — Mbongeni (@MGegana7) July 9, 2020

Former off-spinner Symcox added: “What nonsense is this. He must take his own stand if he wishes. Stop trying to get Proteas involved in his belief. Besides the fact that right now Cricket South Africa should be closed down. A proper dog and pony show with cricket being dragged through the mud daily. Buy popcorn and watch.

“Now when Ngidi has his next meal perhaps he would rather consider supporting the farmers of South Africa who are under pressure right now. A cause worth supporting.”

