Lungi Ngidi stretchered off, taken to hospital after nasty fall in DC vs PBKS IPL 2026

Lungi Ngidi lies down on the ground after getting hurt during PBK vs DC IPL match. (Express Photo | Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital after suffering a head injury during the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the third over of Punjab Kings’ chase of 265, with the visitors racing to 43 without loss in 2.3 overs.

Ngidi was injured while attempting a catch off Priyansh Arya at mid-off. Axar Patel delivered a ball outside off stump, and Arya mistimed his lofted drive high towards the infield. Ngidi backtracked in an effort to complete the catch but could not get to the ball cleanly.