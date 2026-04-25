Lungi Ngidi stretchered off, taken to hospital after nasty fall in DC vs PBKS IPL 2026

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Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital after suffering a head injury during the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
The incident occurred in the third over of Punjab Kings’ chase of 265, with the visitors racing to 43 without loss in 2.3 overs.
Ngidi was injured while attempting a catch off Priyansh Arya at mid-off. Axar Patel delivered a ball outside off stump, and Arya mistimed his lofted drive high towards the infield. Ngidi backtracked in an effort to complete the catch but could not get to the ball cleanly.
While trying to reach backwards, the South African pacer lost his balance and fell heavily, landing on the back of his head on the outfield.
Medical staff rushed onto the field immediately, and play was halted as Ngidi received treatment. Players from both teams watched on as doctors and physios assessed the fast bowler.
A stretcher was then brought onto the field, while further precautions were taken before he was moved. Reports from the ground indicated that Ngidi was responsive while receiving treatment.
Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani was seen speaking with the medical staff during the stoppage, while Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting also walked towards the middle during the delay.
Ngidi’s South African teammates David Miller and Tristan Stubbs appeared concerned as the situation unfolded. An ambulance was called to the ground, and Ngidi was eventually taken off the field for further medical assessment.
The crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium fell silent during the lengthy delay as attention remained focused on Ngidi’s condition.
Ngidi has taken seven wickets in seven matches of the ongoing 2026 season, with his best performance of 3/27 coming against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.
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