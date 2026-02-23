‘Entire IPL, that’s all I worked on’: How Dwayne Bravo helped Lungi Ngidi master the art of slower deliveries

Lungi Ngidi didn’t have anything to show in his wicket columns but his bowling figures of 4-0-15-0 that included ten dot balls proved to be crucial in choking the Indian batting line-up on Sunday.

The Protea pacer used slower balls to effective use and restricted the hard-hitters such as Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, and Abhishek Sharma.

Him becoming a master of slow balls came from practice nets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He spent hours observing and learning from Dwayne Bravo in the 2018 season of IPL as part of the Chennai Super Kings.

“Like I’ve always said, I was at the IPL in 2018 with Bravo, and that entire IPL, that’s all I worked on. I wasn’t playing, so I got time to practice it. And then when I got back to South Africa, I just tried to perfect that ball,” Ngidi said about his decisive weapon in the T20s.