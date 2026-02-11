‘I’ve lost so much weight today’: Lungi Ngidi on South Africa’s stressful Super Overs win vs Afghanistan in T20 World Cup

The game was a must-win for Afghanistan after they lost their T20 World Cup 2026 opener to New Zealand. Meanwhile, South Africa had won their opening game over Canada.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 11, 2026 05:04 PM IST
Lungi Ngidi South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World CupSouth Africa's Lungi Ngidi bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
South Africa Lungi Ngidi said that he was so stressed during the Super Overs in the South Africa vs Afghanistan encounter at the T20 World Cup, that he might have lost a lot of weight. Ngidi was handed the ball for the first Super Over and he ended up conceding 17 runs, thanks to Azmatullah Omarzai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

South Africa then managed to tie the Super Over as well so the match necessitated another Super Over. This time, the Proteas batted first and scored 23 with the Afghans ultimately ending at 19/1, giving them their second loss in the tournament.

“I’ve lost so much weight today. I’ve never been that stressed in my life in a cricket game. But I’m happy to come out on the winning side. I actually knew that I was probably going to be the option (for the Super Over). And the captain said to keep doing the same. Almost got a wicket again with the slower balls but it just wasn’t to be in the Super Over. Let myself down in that first over. We had a plan that we were going to try and execute. It didn’t go to plan. Leaked a few runs. So I just went back to what’s been working for me in the past couple of months. ,” Ngidi said after the match.

Also Read | 3 sixes in 3 balls: How Rahmanullah Gurbaz almost stole a ‘double Super Over’ thriller from South Africa

Earlier in the match, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton both scored fifties as South Africa posted 187/6 with Omarzai and Rashid Khan taking 3 and 2 wickets each for Afghanistan. Chasing, the Afghans began well with Gurbaz slamming 84 runs. But they suffered an implosion as they failed to overhaul the target and finished with 187 as well. Ngidi was the pick of the Proteas bowlers with 3 wickets.

The game was a must-win for Afghanistan after they lost their T20 World Cup 2026 opener to New Zealand. Meanwhile, South Africa had won their opening game over Canada. Only the top two teams in each of the four groups will advance to the Super 8.

