Monday, August 01, 2022

Luggage problem delays start of West Indies vs. India T20

“Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St. Kitts from Trinidad,” the organization said.

By: AP |
August 1, 2022 6:44:46 pm
India's Dinesh Karthik, left, celebrates with Ravichandran Ashwin during their partnership against Wes Indies in the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Cricket West Indies pushed back the start of the second Twenty20 international with India on Monday by two hours because of “significant delays in crucial team luggage” arriving from Trinidad.

“CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders,” it said Monday.

Monday’s match was originally scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. local time (8 PM IST) and will now start at 10 PM IST.

India beat the West Indies by 68 runs on Friday in Tarouba, Trinidad, in the first of five T20s.

“Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St. Kitts from Trinidad,” the organization said.

The last two matches of the T20 series will be played at Lauderhill in Florida.

First published on: 01-08-2022 at 06:44:46 pm

