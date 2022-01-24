Lucknow’s IPL team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

The name of the new IPL Lucknow franchise was revealed to be Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. The announcement was made by Sanjiv Goenka.

The official IPL team of Lucknow, owned by RPSG Group decided to crowdsource its name from its fans. The consumer engagement campaign was launched on social media on 3rd January 2022. On Monday, Goenka shared the team name and thanked all the fans who participated.

Official announcement. (Video courtesy: Lucknow Super Giants) pic.twitter.com/E1xkVD00fU — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) January 24, 2022

Last year, the franchise was purchased by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned of the RPSG group for an amount of Rs 7090 Crores. The other new team to enter the competition is from Ahmedabad who were bought by the Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) for Rs 5635 Crores.

On January 21, the RPSG group owned Lucknow franchise signed KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.

The CVC-owned Ahmedabad have picked Hardik and Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore each while shelling out Rs 7 crore for batter Shubman Gill, their director of cricket Vikram Solanki announced on Star Sports.

They will make the rest of their squad at the mega auction scheduled in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.