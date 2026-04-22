LSG vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Playing 11 Updates: Toss, Playing XI news; Lucknow Super Giants look to snap losing streak vs Rajasthan Royals at Ekana

Lucknow Super Giants take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2026 match.

IPL 2026 LSG vs RR Live Cricket Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Having endured a hat-trick of losses, Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will be eager to snap their losing streak when they face Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Match No. 32 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG VS RR IPL 2026 LIVE SCORECARD: FOLLOW HERE

Riyan Parag’s RR will also look to dust themselves off and return to winning ways after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in their last two games.

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LSG VS RR IPL 2026 PREDICTED PLAYING XI UPDATES: CHECK HERE

RR lead 4-2 in the head-to-head contest against LSG. However, the Lucknow-based franchise won the last time the two teams faced each other, beating RR by two runs in a thriller.

Being top-heavy teams, both RR and LSG will hope their top order to fire in the match-up.

LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (w), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

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