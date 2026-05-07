LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Playing 11: Will Rishabh Pant find a winning XI for Lucknow vs Bengaluru?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: With the campaign already all but over, Lucknow Super Giants will play for self-respect when they face defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Match No. 50 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

Having lost seven of their nine games in IPL 2026 thus far, Rishabh Pant’s LSG have plenty to worry about. They have been winless at home in their last nine games, and their last win at Ekana came against Gujarat Titans in April 2025.