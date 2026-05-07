LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Playing 11: Will Rishabh Pant find a winning XI for Lucknow vs Bengaluru?

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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: With the campaign already all but over, Lucknow Super Giants will play for self-respect when they face defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Match No. 50 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.
Having lost seven of their nine games in IPL 2026 thus far, Rishabh Pant’s LSG have plenty to worry about. They have been winless at home in their last nine games, and their last win at Ekana came against Gujarat Titans in April 2025.
While LSG lost their last game to Mumbai Indians, a few positives came in the form of Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. Marsh scored 44 and gave LSG a start. Pooran smashed eight sixes against MI and batted with a 300 strike rate, perhaps the biggest positive for LSG, as he looked at his best this season.
Rajat Patidar’s RCB know how to bounce back after losses, as each of their last losses was followed up with a couple of wins for the defending champion. A win on Thursday would put them near knockout qualification and one step closer to their dream of a successful title defence.
The matchup between left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan and star batter Virat Kohli would be an enticing watch. Both teams are expected to play a similar XI to the one from their last game.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Price Yadav, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.