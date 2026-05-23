LSG vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Can Lucknow crush Punjab’s Playoff hopes today?

IPL 2026, LSG vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings face must-win situation in Lucknow. (CREIMAS)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Match Live Cricket Score: Seven unbeaten games. Six winless matches thereafter. No high-flying team has endured such wavering patterns within a season quite like the Punjab Kings have this year. So much so that their Playoffs fate lies very much on the brink, rests on a prayer and a performance that will break them from a rut.

In the defeats that have come hitting hard one after the other, Punjab’s strengths have unravelled. The lack of a stable middle-order, skipper Shreyas Iyer’s indifferent run when faced with the early departures of the openers, and a fluctuating bowling cohort have all contributed to Punjab’s downfall.

Story continues below this ad But in Lucknow, Iyer & Co. run into a team that has lacked colour and character all through the season. Two points will be a matter of survival for Punjab, still relying on tomorrow’s results for qualification. For Rishabh Pant and his men, a win will be about wiping the slate clean after a gruelling summer. SCROLL DOWN FOR LATEST LSG VS PBKS MATCH UPDATES FROM LUCKNOW